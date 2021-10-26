Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.52 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.21.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.29 on Monday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.76.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

