Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.72.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $746.01 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $264.60 and a twelve month high of $759.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $609.59 and its 200 day moving average is $576.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

