Essentra’s (ESNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.71% from the company’s current price.

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 286.28 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 293.48. The company has a market capitalization of £863.67 million and a PE ratio of 46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09. Essentra has a 52-week low of GBX 230.84 ($3.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 338.60 ($4.42).

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

