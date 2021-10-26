Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.390-$12.490 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.05.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $3.52 on Tuesday, hitting $338.39. The stock had a trading volume of 259,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.31. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $339.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

