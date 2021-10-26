Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $264.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $195.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.86.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $252.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.40. Etsy has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $253.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,257 shares of company stock worth $26,193,807. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

