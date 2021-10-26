Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $19.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVLO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 187,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

