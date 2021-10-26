Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Increases Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Exchange Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Shares of Exchange Bankshares stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Exchange Bankshares has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
