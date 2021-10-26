Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Increases Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Exchange Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of Exchange Bankshares stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Exchange Bankshares has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14.

Exchange Bankshares Company Profile

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal, mortgage, commercial, and home equity loans, as well as investment services.

