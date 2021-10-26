Exponent (EXPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO stock opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average is $101.86. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $120.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exponent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Exponent worth $46,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.