Exterran (EXTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. On average, analysts expect Exterran to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Exterran has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exterran stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 307,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.82% of Exterran worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.