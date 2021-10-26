Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 555,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 35,891 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $193,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 75,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Odey Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $73,272,000 after buying an additional 103,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.19.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $329.11 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.28. The firm has a market cap of $927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

