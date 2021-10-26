Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $12.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $315.81. 65,507,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,240,328. The company has a market cap of $890.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.28. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $17,054,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.