Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.71.

Facebook stock opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $17,054,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

