Faceter (FACE) One Day Volume Tops $331.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $331.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00053946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00218087 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00104317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.