Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:FA17 traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.69. Fair Oaks Income has a 52 week low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.73 ($0.01).
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
