Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:FA17 traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.69. Fair Oaks Income has a 52 week low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

