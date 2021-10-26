Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.25.

