FARO Technologies (FARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. On average, analysts expect FARO Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:FARO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.18. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $97.88.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FARO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
