FARO Technologies (FARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. On average, analysts expect FARO Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:FARO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.18. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FARO Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FARO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.