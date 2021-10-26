Federated Hermes (FHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.99 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In related news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federated Hermes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

