Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,497 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

BCC stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

