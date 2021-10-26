Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 69,941 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dynatrace worth $21,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 11.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 63.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.57, a P/E/G ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

