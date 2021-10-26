Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.57 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 30,869.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,614 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.37% of Progyny worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,639,396.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 535,164 shares of company stock worth $30,120,086 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGNY stock opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

