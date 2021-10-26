Federated Hermes Inc. Has $20.34 Million Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,551 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 185,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 143.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 226,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 133,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 113.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

