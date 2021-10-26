Federated Hermes Inc. Has $24.17 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $232.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

