Federated Hermes Inc. Has $26.41 Million Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.53% of Red Rock Resorts worth $26,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRR. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

