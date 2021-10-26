Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,751,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,246,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,619,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWIM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of SWIM opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

