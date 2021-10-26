FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $247.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

