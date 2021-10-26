First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.83

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.83 and last traded at C$20.83, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.26.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RIT)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

