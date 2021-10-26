First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,311. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

