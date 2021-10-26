First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 962 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,704,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,398 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 74,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

