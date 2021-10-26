First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Boosts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

