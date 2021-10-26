First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 85.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 18.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 103.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

