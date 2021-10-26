First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Position Boosted by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. First Financial accounts for 10.1% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned about 3.92% of First Financial worth $20,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in First Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the second quarter worth $241,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,575. The company has a market cap of $555.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

