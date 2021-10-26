First Horizon Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Horizon in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,018,000 after buying an additional 664,811 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,185,000 after buying an additional 101,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,162,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

