First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:FR opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after acquiring an additional 597,230 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.