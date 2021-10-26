First National Financial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

FN stock opened at C$45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.41. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$34.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million. Research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 21,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,232.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,568,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.33.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

