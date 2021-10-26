First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 11,321,021 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2,767.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $283,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

EPD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. 33,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

