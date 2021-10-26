First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $303,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 356,944 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $196,034,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $3,304,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $79.23. 24,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.