First Trust Advisors LP Has $255.61 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,463 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63,411 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $255,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,469,121 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $653.04. 13,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.