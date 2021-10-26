First Trust Advisors LP Has $267.83 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,029,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 99,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $267,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,881,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.60. 7,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,035. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

