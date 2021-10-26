First Trust Advisors LP Has $374.07 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 564,551 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $374,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 701,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,859,000 after buying an additional 86,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,549,000 after purchasing an additional 820,011 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $3,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,243. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.33 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

