First Trust Advisors LP Has $655.14 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77,944 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $655,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.26. The company had a trading volume of 112,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,213. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

