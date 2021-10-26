First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590,203 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 322,204 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Oracle worth $512,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.60. The company had a trading volume of 63,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,791,143. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

