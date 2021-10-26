First Trust Advisors LP Sells 473,141 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,046,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 473,141 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 3.70% of Juniper Networks worth $329,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $56,210,000. Amundi bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $33,396,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 239.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

