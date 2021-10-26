First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

