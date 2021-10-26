First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $25.46.
About First Watch Restaurant Group
