Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,498 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE stock opened at $195.85 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $130.59 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

