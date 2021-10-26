Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report sales of $24.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.82 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $23.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $105.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.60 million to $122.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $154.37 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $178.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

FLXN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,751. The firm has a market cap of $467.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,496 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 179,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,560,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

