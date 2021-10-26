FLO One Day Volume Reaches $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

