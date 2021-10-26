Flowserve (FLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Flowserve to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Flowserve has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.450-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.45-1.65 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flowserve stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flowserve stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 187.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Flowserve worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

