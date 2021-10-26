Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.

FLR opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fluor has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

