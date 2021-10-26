FlypMe (FYP) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $10.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00217342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00104522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

