FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

